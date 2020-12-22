Seoul stocks open lower on virus concerns
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors are wary of COVID-19 that is spreading at home and abroad.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,770.41 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks got off to a weak start after the benchmark index closed at an all-time high the previous session.
Global recovery hopes weakened over the new strain of the coronavirus in Britain, reportedly up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original COVID-19 illness.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 0.41 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.29 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, lost 0.8 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem dropped 0.74 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI moved down 0.35 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.49 percent, but Celltrion rose 0.27 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver gained 2.46 percent, with its rival Kakao adding 2.11 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,103.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.25 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again, nearing 900; virus battle on tight rope amid faster spread
-
4
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
5
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
COVID-19 cases top 50,000 in S. Korea amid worsening pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) Capital area may ban gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000 on fewer tests, daily death toll hits new high