The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 22, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.58 0.57
2-M 0.66 0.65
3-M 0.76 0.76
6-M 0.86 0.86
12-M 0.91 0.91
(END)
