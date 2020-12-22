Korea Shipbuilding wins 607.2 bln-won LNG ship order in Panama
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the world's leading shipbuilding group, said Tuesday it has received a 607.2 billion-won (US$549 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Panama.
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of three shipbuilding affiliates of the holding company, will build the three LNG carriers for an unidentified shipper in Panama by September 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Two other shipbuilding affiliates are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
So far this year, the three shipyards have bagged $9.4 billion worth of orders, achieving 85 percent of this year's order target of $11 billion.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
5
S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to expand child care subsidies to boost low birthrate
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
COVID-19 cases top 50,000 in S. Korea amid worsening pandemic
-
4
(LEAD) Capital area may ban gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
5
New virus cases under 1,000 for 2nd day, private gatherings to be banned from Wednesday