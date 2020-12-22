Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding wins 607.2 bln-won LNG ship order in Panama

All News 11:53 December 22, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the world's leading shipbuilding group, said Tuesday it has received a 607.2 billion-won (US$549 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Panama.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of three shipbuilding affiliates of the holding company, will build the three LNG carriers for an unidentified shipper in Panama by September 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Two other shipbuilding affiliates are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.

So far this year, the three shipyards have bagged $9.4 billion worth of orders, achieving 85 percent of this year's order target of $11 billion.

This photo taken Nov. 2, 2020, and provided by Korea Shipbuilding shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

