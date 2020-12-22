KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14250 DN600
KiaMtr 59,800 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 35,250 DN 1,250
LGInt 24,550 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 7,780 DN 400
SK hynix 112,500 DN 3,500
Youngpoong 537,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,400 DN 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 194,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,200 DN 2,700
Kogas 30,050 DN 1,000
CJ 82,300 DN 1,600
Hanwha 26,200 DN 350
DB HiTek 39,000 UP 2,500
SKNetworks 4,715 DN 75
ORION Holdings 13,600 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 23,250 DN 250
Daesang 26,100 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,900 DN 2,600
ShinhanGroup 33,150 DN 350
HITEJINRO 31,600 DN 450
Yuhan 74,300 DN 4,200
CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 52,400 DN 1,100
DaelimInd 90,000 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 6,040 DN 260
CHONGKUNDANG 245,000 DN 16,000
KCC 184,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 172,500 DN 4,500
AmoreG 53,600 DN 1,200
HyundaiMtr 184,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 33,200 DN 1,900
ILJIN MATERIALS 48,600 DN 1,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,830 UP 240
Daewoong 77,700 UP 10,400
IlyangPharm 69,700 DN 12,300
DONGSUH 32,350 UP 450
ShinpoongPharm 120,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 47,100 DN 4,000
