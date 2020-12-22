KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 79,600 DN 2,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 105,500 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 20,350 DN 800
L&L 10,150 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,900 DN 1,500
SamyangFood 100,500 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,700 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 379,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,350 DN 1,450
TaekwangInd 776,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,960 DN 200
KAL 26,000 DN 700
Shinsegae 233,000 DN 5,000
LG Corp. 78,300 DN 300
Nongshim 303,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE 34,150 DN 400
SK Discovery 65,500 DN 1,400
LS 69,900 DN 2,900
Binggrae 55,200 DN 400
GCH Corp 36,550 DN 850
LotteChilsung 107,000 DN 1,000
GC Corp 388,000 DN 16,000
GS E&C 35,500 DN 1,550
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,780 DN 100
POSCO 267,500 DN 7,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,000 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 555,000 DN 11,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,600 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,050 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 3,800 DN 55
KPIC 217,500 DN 6,000
DB INSURANCE 44,750 DN 550
SamsungElec 72,300 DN 700
NHIS 11,350 DN 350
GS Retail 34,100 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,440 DN 160
SKC 90,000 DN 3,700
Ottogi 571,000 UP 9,000
F&F 83,900 DN 800
