KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 4,645 DN 195
MERITZ SECU 3,795 DN 50
HtlShilla 80,400 DN 700
Hanmi Science 71,200 DN 3,600
Hanssem 101,000 DN 4,000
SamsungElecMech 164,000 DN 4,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,250 DN 100
KSOE 109,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,600 DN 550
KorZinc 413,500 DN 9,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,040 DN 190
SYC 57,200 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 49,250 DN 1,450
IS DONGSEO 49,950 DN 1,050
S-Oil 69,300 DN 900
LG Innotek 164,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 260,000 DN 4,500
HMM 13,000 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 46,600 DN 1,550
LS ELECTRIC 59,900 DN 4,100
KumhoPetrochem 138,000 DN 2,500
OCI 82,300 DN 5,300
Mobis 244,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,650 DN 1,050
HDC HOLDINGS 10,800 DN 350
S-1 84,300 DN 2,000
ZINUS 99,000 DN 1,000
DWS 30,900 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,200 DN 400
KEPCO 26,800 DN 1,250
SamsungSecu 41,900 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 10,750 DN 700
SKTelecom 244,000 DN 5,000
S&T MOTIV 48,300 DN 600
HyundaiElev 40,050 DN 850
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,000 DN 300
IBK 9,330 DN 80
Hanon Systems 15,300 UP 50
SK 235,500 DN 5,000
Hanchem 174,500 DN 6,500
