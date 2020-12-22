KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 29,000 DN 700
Asiana Airlines 4,270 DN 120
COWAY 71,000 DN 800
SamsungEng 12,600 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 132,500 UP 5,000
PanOcean 4,460 DN 165
SAMSUNG CARD 34,900 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 20,900 DN 350
KT 25,200 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 DN3500
LOTTE TOUR 14,950 DN 700
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,000 UP 4,200
KT&G 87,300 DN 1,300
DHICO 13,400 DN 500
Doosanfc 54,600 DN 3,500
LG Display 17,150 DN 450
Kangwonland 22,900 DN 400
NAVER 284,000 0
Kakao 376,000 DN 3,500
NCsoft 865,000 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 124,000 0
DSME 26,100 DN 650
DSINFRA 7,980 DN 140
DWEC 4,455 DN 155
DongwonF&B 177,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 30,150 DN 950
LGH&H 1,606,000 DN 24,000
LGCHEM 797,000 DN 18,000
KEPCO E&C 17,050 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,700 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,500 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 92,200 DN 2,700
Celltrion 359,000 DN 8,000
Huchems 24,250 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 238,500 DN 37,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,100 DN 300
KIH 77,100 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 30,950 DN 200
GS 37,250 DN 950
