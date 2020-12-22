KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 23,300 DN 350
LIG Nex1 29,250 DN 700
Fila Holdings 42,500 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,550 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,505 0
AMOREPACIFIC 202,500 DN 4,500
FOOSUNG 10,800 DN 650
SK Innovation 182,000 DN 5,500
POONGSAN 27,550 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 44,550 DN 600
Hansae 17,200 DN 900
LG HAUSYS 76,400 DN 2,100
Youngone Corp 31,050 DN 1,200
CSWIND 155,000 DN 10,500
GKL 16,200 DN 600
KOLON IND 39,350 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 338,000 DN 17,500
BNK Financial Group 5,800 DN 30
emart 150,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY393 00 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 47,100 DN 1,150
HANJINKAL 60,000 DN 600
DoubleUGames 59,700 DN 2,400
CUCKOO 99,100 DN 900
COSMAX 98,100 DN 600
MANDO 53,600 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 803,000 DN 20,000
INNOCEAN 59,300 DN 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 29,250 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,500 DN 200
Netmarble 122,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S310000 DN3500
ORION 122,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,150 UP 400
BGF Retail 137,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 385,000 DN 18,000
HDC-OP 25,200 DN 1,350
WooriFinancialGroup 9,970 DN 30
Big Hit 154,500 DN 4,000
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
2
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
4
5
S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
2
3
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
5
1
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
2
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
4
5
COVID-19 cases top 50,000 in S. Korea amid worsening pandemic