Over 70 pct of S. Koreans joined boycott of Japanese goods: survey
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Over 70 percent of South Koreans participated in a nationwide boycott of Japan-made goods in one form or another amid an ongoing trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo, a survey showed Tuesday.
In a six-day survey by market researcher Embrain conducted on 1,000 adults below the age of 60 through Dec. 2, 71.8 percent said they "have experience of taking part in a boycott on Japanese products" in the past two years.
The rate of female participants, at 76.4 percent, was higher compared to that of their male counterparts, which stood at 67.2 percent.
By age, those in their 30s were the most active group in the movement, with a participation rate of 75.6 percent, followed by those in their 50s, 40s and 20s, who registered a participation rate of 74 percent, 70 percent and 67.6 percent, respectively.
Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo was mentioned most frequented as the boycotted brand, at 75.7 percent, followed by beer brands Asahi, Sapporo and Kirin. Shoe store ABC mart and retailer Muji were also among the most shunned brands, according to the survey.
According to the survey, 69.3 percent of Koreans think the boycott should continue, while only 12.2 percent said it should come to an end.
Of the respondents, 41.9 percent said they will keep actively participating in the movement, while 37.6 percent said they will take part but in a more moderate manner.
The boycott started in July last year in protest against Japan's export restrictions of some key industrial materials to South Korea. Tokyo made the move as the top court in South Korea ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor in 2018.
The survey also showed that over half of Koreans expect the boycott to continue in the long term, while less than 20 percent forecast it will fade away.
