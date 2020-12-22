S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 22, 2020
All News 16:34 December 22, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.715 0.720 -0.5
3-year TB 0.945 0.959 -1.4
10-year TB 1.657 1.679 -2.2
2-year MSB 0.892 0.902 -1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.190 2.201 -1.1
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
5
S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
Most Saved
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
1
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
5
COVID-19 cases top 50,000 in S. Korea amid worsening pandemic