S. Korea's new top nuclear envoy holds phone talks with Biegun
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's new chief nuclear negotiator, spoke by phone Tuesday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in the first talks since his appointment this week, the foreign ministry said.
The former presidential secretary for peace planning was named Monday to replace Lee Do-hoon as the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.
Biegun, who doubles as the top U.S. nuclear envoy for North Korea, congratulated Noh on taking the post and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to resuming dialogue with Pyongyang, the ministry said in a press release. Biegun said he will work closely with Noh over North Korea, the ministry added.
Noh, in turn, said the two countries should maintain communication and cooperation while stably managing the situation at a time of power transition in Washington.
Noh's appointment came ahead of the launch of the Joe Biden administration next month and is seen as part of Seoul's freshening up of its team for North Korea talks for cooperation with Washington to continue its peace drive and bring Pyongyang back to dialogue.
During his visit to Seoul earlier this month, Biegun said that diplomacy remains the "best and only" course to resolve the North Korean nuclear quandary and called for Pyongyang to return to dialogue.
