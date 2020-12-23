(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 23)

His biggest problem is his unflincing denial of the wisdom of the free market. In a written answer to questions from lawmakers ahead of the hearing, the nominee reiterated his insistence on raising property taxes to prevent speculation. He is convinced of "positive effects" of the controversial three Tenants Laws, which continue fueling the rise in jeonse and monthly rent prices. That's not all. He adheres to the position that the government must put the brakes on redevelopment of available spaces in Seoul for fear of capital gains from real estate deals. The nominee also attributes skyrocketing real estate prices to deregulation and low interest rates under the Park Geun-hye administration.