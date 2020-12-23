S. Korea to control abuse of chemicals in meat, fishery products
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it plans to adopt the positive list system (PLS) to regulate the maximum residue limit of chemicals in meat and fish products in 2024.
Under the measure, South Korea will set the ceiling of 0.01 milligrams per kilogram concerning the use of any types of drugs other than those from the positive list, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
"The new rule is designed to prevent the misuse or abuse of unauthorized animal drugs and to enhance the safety control of imported meat and fish," the ministry said in a statement.
The PLS will be adopted for beef, pork, chicken, milk and eggs in January 2024.
Concerning products of other categories, South Korea plans to continue to work on details down the road.
The country earlier adopted the PLS for all fruits and vegetables in 2019.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000 for 2nd day, private gatherings to be banned from Wednesday
-
5
New virus cases under 1,000 for 2nd day, private gatherings to be banned from Wednesday