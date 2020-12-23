Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:08 December 23, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/01 Sunny 60

Incheon 09/03 Sunny 60

Suwon 09/-2 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 08/-2 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 09/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 05/-6 Sunny 60

Gangneung 12/03 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 10/-1 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 30

Jeju 15/05 Sunny 60

Daegu 09/-2 Sunny 20

Busan 11/03 Cloudy 30

