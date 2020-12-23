Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:08 December 23, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/01 Sunny 60
Incheon 09/03 Sunny 60
Suwon 09/-2 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 08/-2 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 09/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 05/-6 Sunny 60
Gangneung 12/03 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 10/-1 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 30
Jeju 15/05 Sunny 60
Daegu 09/-2 Sunny 20
Busan 11/03 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
Most Saved
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000 for 2nd day, private gatherings to be banned from Wednesday
-
5
K-pop band BTOB's rapper under probe on alleged marijuana use