Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-KBO MVP Yoon Suk-min to pursue pro golf career

All News 10:28 December 23, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Former MVP-winning pitcher Yoon Suk-min will now be chasing smaller white balls on golf courses, with the backing of a local food company.

Jeong Food Korea, a Seoul-based canned food manufacturer, said Wednesday it will be sponsoring Yoon's effort to qualify for the second-tier tour in the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA).

"We were inspired by Yoon Suk-min's drive to take on a new challenge," the company said in a statement. "We'll help him become a successful golfer."

In this file photo from Oct. 12, 2018, Yoon Suk-min of the Kia Tigers pitches against the Lotte Giants in the top of the ninth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Yoon, 34, retired from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in December last year after struggling to bounce back from a shoulder injury. He made his KBO debut with the Kia Tigers in 2005 and spent his entire Korean career with the club, interrupted by a season in Triple-A in the Baltimore Orioles' system in 2014.

The right-hander was voted the regular season MVP in 2011, after winning the pitching Triple Crown with 17 wins, a 2.45 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 172 1/3 innings.

Yoon split his time in the starting rotation and in the bullpen, and compiled a 77-75 record with 86 saves and a 3.29 ERA in 398 games. He missed the entire 2017 season after a shoulder surgery, and pitched in his last KBO game in October 2018.

Yoon was a recreational golfer during his baseball career and turned up his intensity after leaving the mound.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#baseball #golf #KBO
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!