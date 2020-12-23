The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 23, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.58 0.58
2-M 0.66 0.66
3-M 0.76 0.76
6-M 0.86 0.86
12-M 0.91 0.91
(END)
