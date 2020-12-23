73 percent of S. Koreans positive about Biden-Kim summit: poll
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- About 73 percent of South Koreans are positive about incoming U.S. President Joe Biden holding a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un either unconditionally or in case of real progress in nuclear negotiations, a survey showed Wednesday.
According to the poll conducted by the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU), 20.1 percent said that Biden should hold talks with Kim "unconditionally," while 52.9 percent responded that they should meet if real progress is made in the North Korean nuclear standoff.
The survey of 1,005 South Korean adults also found that 38 percent of the respondents said South Korea-U.S. relations worsened in the past year, while only 7.4 percent said the relations improved during this period.
Among the respondents that said the relations worsened, 50.3 percent said the U.S. was responsible for the deterioration. KINU cited the breakdown of the Hanoi summit in February 2019 between President Donald Trump and Kim as one of the factors that could have affected the results.
Of those polled, 57.4 percent of the respondents said they supported Biden as the U.S. president, while 8.7 percent replied they favored Trump.
The survey, conducted from Nov. 10 to Dec. 3, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(3rd LD) Daily virus caseload hits another high, S. Korea closer to toughest virus curbs
-
3
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
4
K-pop band BTOB's rapper under probe on alleged marijuana use
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened