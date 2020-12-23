Seoul stocks gain late Wed. morning on tech advances
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to gain late Wednesday morning, backed by strong advances by tech giant shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.52 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,749.2 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index rebounded after a 1.6 percent plunge the previous session, as optimism for a better corporate environment next year pushed up tech stocks.
However, concerns over a new strain of COVID-19 in Britain continued to loom over the financial markets at home and overseas.
The South Korean government said it will suspend flights to and from Britain until Dec. 31 as part of its toughened quarantine efforts.
On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite advanced 0.51 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.67 percent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.21 percent.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.11 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.33 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver edged up 0.18 percent, with its rival Kakao adding 1.46 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 0.5 percent, but Celltrion rose 0.7 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.63 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI moved down 0.54 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, climbed 1.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,109.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
