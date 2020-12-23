Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose to above 1,000 for the first time in three days Wednesday, as the nation imposed the most stringent social distancing rules so far to contain the winter wave of the virus.
The country added 1,092 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,060 local infections, raising the total caseload to 52,550, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). It was the second-highest one-day tally of confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
-----------------
S. Korea's new top nuclear envoy holds phones talks with Japanese counterpart
SEOUL -- South Korea's new chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, spoke by phone with his Japanese counterpart on Wednesday in their first talks since his appointment earlier this week, the foreign ministry said.
His talks with Takehiro Funakoshi, the new director-general for Asian and Oceanian affairs at Tokyo's foreign ministry, came as Seoul seeks closer cooperation with the incoming U.S. administration of Joe Biden and Japan to resume nuclear diplomacy with North Korea.
-----------------
Childbirths in S. Korea dip by most in 2 decades in Oct.
SEOUL -- The number of babies born in South Korea declined by the fastest on-year pace in 19 years in October, data showed Wednesday, underscoring the country's chronic low birth rate.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed that 21,934 babies were born in October, down 14.4 percent from a year earlier.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Standstill order issued in Gyeonggi, central regions amid bird flu outbreak
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it has issued a standstill order in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul, along with the central city of Sejong and adjacent provinces of Chungcheong, due to a series of highly pathogenic bird flu cases identified from poultry farms.
The 24-hour order, which will run through 1 a.m. Thursday, will ban travel of all livestock, workers and automobiles at poultry farms in the regions, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-----------------
Retail sales up in Nov. on nationwide sales event
SEOUL -- Retail sales in South Korea moved up 6.3 percent in November from a year earlier on the back of the nationwide consumption-boosting events aimed at overcoming the economic jitters from the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The combined sales of 26 major offline and online retailers reached 12.41 trillion won (US$11.2 billion) last month, up from 11.68 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
Over half of S. Koreans value speed over safety regarding vaccinations: survey
SEOUL -- Over half of South Koreans think the speed at which coronavirus vaccinations are carried out is more important than verifying their safety, a public survey showed Wednesday.
In the Realmeter survey conducted on 500 people aged 18 or older nationwide Tuesday, 54.9 percent of the respondents said the country should start vaccinating the public as soon as possible because the current state of the new coronavirus pandemic is dire.
-----------------
Military reports two new COVID-19 cases
SEOUL -- A Navy officer and an Army soldier tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The officer stationed in the eastern city of Donghae was confirmed to have been infected after coming into close contact with one of his colleagues who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Daewoo E&C wins US$455 mln deal from Mozambique
SEOUL -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a US$455 million order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains in Mozambique.
Under the deal signed with CCS joint venture, Daewoo E&C will handle steel structures, mechanics, piping works and electronic instruments in the project at the Afungi Industrial Complex in northern Mozambique.
-----------------
Ex-KBO MVP Yoon Suk-min to pursue pro golf career
SEOUL -- Former MVP-winning pitcher Yoon Suk-min will now be chasing smaller white balls on golf courses, with the backing of a local food company.
Jeong Food Korea, a Seoul-based canned food manufacturer, said Wednesday it will be sponsoring Yoon's effort to qualify for the second-tier tour in the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA).
-----------------
Travel spots to be closed, private gatherings banned in holiday season amid worsening pandemic
SEOUL -- This year will be a subdued holiday season for many South Koreans as winter destinations are closed and restaurants are banned from having groups of five or more people under toughened virus curbs.
Authorities have repeatedly urged the public to cancel their year-end gatherings and trips to reduce risk of COVID-19 infections, but some people have found loopholes in the social distancing guidelines to go to ski resorts and have private parties in hotels and other venues.
-----------------
Sentencing due for ex-justice minister's wife in corruption scandal
SEOUL -- A Seoul court is to hold a sentencing hearing Wednesday for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife charged with academic fraud and financial wrongdoings.
Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of the former presidential secretary for civil affairs and a close aide to President Moon Jae-in, was indicted in November last year on 15 charges related to her daughter's college admission and her dubious investment in a private equity fund (PEF).
-----------------
N. Korea tightens antivirus measures as deadline for '80-day campaign' nears
SEOUL -- North Korea is stepping up antivirus inspections at its borders and elsewhere, state media reported Wednesday, as the year-end deadline approaches for its "80-day campaign" to stave off the coronavirus pandemic and achieve economic development goals.
"As the virus poses a high risk of transmission due to seasonal characteristics, we are pushing ahead with the campaign to ensure that officials, workers and residents carry out antivirus measures in a proactive manner," the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station (KCBS) said.
(END)
