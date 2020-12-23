Samsung wins 815 bln-won order to build 4 LNG ships from Africa
All News 13:44 December 23, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Wednesday it has won a 815 billion-won (US$734 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas ships for an African customer.
Samsung Heavy plans to supply the ships by May 2024, the company said.
Since Monday, the company has won orders to build eight LNG carriers with a total value of 1.6 trillion won.
The shipbuilder has so far won $5.5 billion worth of orders this year, which accounts for around 65 percent of its annual goal of $8.4 billion.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
