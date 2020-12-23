USFK to receive first shipment of Moderna vaccine as early as this week: source
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USKF) is expected to receive the first shipment of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine approved for emergency use as early as this week, a source said Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Defense said earlier that Allgood Army Community Hospital inside Camp Humphreys in South Korea will be one of four sites outside the continental U.S. that will receive the initial vaccination.
"The vaccine could arrive here as early as this week," a military source said. "As USFK said earlier, the first phase of vaccinations will go to its health care workers."
USFK also said in a statement that it is "one of the overseas locations identified to receive the Moderna vaccine through the Department of Defense's deliberate and phased distribution plan. We cannot confirm any other details at this time."
The vaccine will be administered to "all eligible USFK-affiliated community members," it said.
"Similar to USFK's core tenets and HPCON protective measures, this is another tool to protect the force, community and strengthen our 'Fight Tonight' readiness posture," the statement said.
USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams also said last week that the Moderna vaccine will be shipped upon being authorized for emergency use, while noting that the administration could take place next year.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Moderna's vaccine Friday as the country's second COVID-19 vaccine after Pfizer's.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
