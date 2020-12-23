Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon replaces 10 vice minister-level officials

All News 15:52 December 23, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon-in has replaced 10 vice minister-level officials, including those at the foreign and education ministries, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.

Choi Jong-moon, former ambassador to France, has been tapped as second vice foreign minister, and Jung Jong-chul, the education ministry's director of planning and coordination, has been named vice education minster.

This composite file photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae on Dec. 23, 2020, shows Jung Jong-chul, Choi Jong-moon and Kim Jeong-bae (from L to R), who have been named by President Moon Jae-in as new vice ministers of the education, foreign and culture ministries, respectively. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim Jeong-bae, the culture ministry's director of planning and coordination, has been promoted to the ministry's second vice minister, and Park Young-bum, presidential secretary for agriculture and fisheries, has been named vice agriculture minister.

Moon appointed Ryu Keun-kwan, an economics professor at Seoul National University, as head of Statistics Korea, and Kang Eun-ho, former deputy head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), as DAPA's new chief.

Also, Kim Hyun-mo, deputy head of the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA), has been tapped as CHA's new chief, while Yoon Hyeung-jung, cyber intelligence secretary at Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, has been named first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service.

Bae Ki-chan, a member of the peace and prosperity subcommittee of the presidential policy planning committee, has been named secretary general of the National Unification Advisory Council, and Lee Jae-kwan, head of the interior ministry's local decentralization bureau, has been named as head of the Appeals Commission.
