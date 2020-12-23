Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 December 23, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

NEXENTIRE 6,110 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 224,000 DN 21,000
KCC 189,000 UP 4,500
SKBP 171,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 53,300 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 185,000 UP 1,000
Hyundai M&F INS 23,350 UP 100
JWPHARMA 34,350 DN 900
DB HiTek 40,100 UP 1,100
CJ 86,300 UP 4,000
DongkukStlMill 7,820 UP 40
TaekwangInd 768,000 DN 8,000
SamyangFood 99,600 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,650 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 384,500 UP 5,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 104,500 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,900 DN 60
KAL 26,300 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,280 DN 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,500 UP 1,600
ShinhanGroup 32,850 DN 300
HITEJINRO 31,450 DN 150
Yuhan 73,300 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 163,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 53,600 UP 1,200
DaelimInd 88,000 DN 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14250 0
ORION Holdings 13,650 UP 50
Daesang 26,300 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,715 0
BoryungPharm 19,850 DN 500
L&L 10,050 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,300 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,050 UP 700
Daewoong 54,400 DN 23,300
Shinsegae 231,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 303,500 UP 500
Hyosung 80,500 UP 900
LG HAUSYS 76,600 UP 200
LOTTE 33,950 DN 200
(MORE)

