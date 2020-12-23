Binggrae 55,400 UP 200

GCH Corp 34,800 DN 1,750

LotteChilsung 111,500 UP 4,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,800 UP 20

POSCO 267,500 0

SPC SAMLIP 69,900 DN 700

SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 25,100 UP 50

KUMHOTIRE 3,705 DN 95

DB INSURANCE 44,600 DN 150

SamsungElec 73,900 UP 1,600

NHIS 11,500 UP 150

SK Discovery 64,500 DN 1,000

LS 70,300 UP 400

GC Corp 376,000 DN 12,000

GS E&C 35,050 DN 450

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,000 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 554,000 DN 1,000

KPIC 216,000 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,570 UP 130

SKC 90,900 UP 900

GS Retail 34,100 0

Ottogi 574,000 UP 3,000

IlyangPharm 63,700 DN 6,000

F&F 82,900 DN 1,000

NamsunAlum 4,610 DN 35

MERITZ SECU 3,815 UP 20

HtlShilla 79,700 DN 700

Hanmi Science 68,700 DN 2,500

SamsungElecMech 167,000 UP 3,000

Hanssem 102,000 UP 1,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 11,250 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,250 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 194,000 0

Kogas 30,300 UP 250

KSOE 107,500 DN 2,000

KiaMtr 61,400 UP 1,600

SK hynix 116,000 UP 3,500

Youngpoong 539,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,300 DN 250

(MORE)