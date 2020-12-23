KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Binggrae 55,400 UP 200
GCH Corp 34,800 DN 1,750
LotteChilsung 111,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,800 UP 20
POSCO 267,500 0
SPC SAMLIP 69,900 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,100 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,705 DN 95
DB INSURANCE 44,600 DN 150
SamsungElec 73,900 UP 1,600
NHIS 11,500 UP 150
SK Discovery 64,500 DN 1,000
LS 70,300 UP 400
GC Corp 376,000 DN 12,000
GS E&C 35,050 DN 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,000 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 554,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 216,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,570 UP 130
SKC 90,900 UP 900
GS Retail 34,100 0
Ottogi 574,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 63,700 DN 6,000
F&F 82,900 DN 1,000
NamsunAlum 4,610 DN 35
MERITZ SECU 3,815 UP 20
HtlShilla 79,700 DN 700
Hanmi Science 68,700 DN 2,500
SamsungElecMech 167,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 102,000 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,250 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,250 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 194,000 0
Kogas 30,300 UP 250
KSOE 107,500 DN 2,000
KiaMtr 61,400 UP 1,600
SK hynix 116,000 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 539,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,300 DN 250
