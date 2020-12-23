KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,500 UP 100
Hanwha 26,800 UP 600
SGBC 61,200 UP 14,100
LGELECTRONICS 119,500 UP 27,300
LG Corp. 86,400 UP 8,100
S&T MOTIV 51,100 UP 2,800
SKTelecom 245,000 UP 1,000
LG Display 18,250 UP 1,100
LGInt 25,100 UP 550
MANDO 59,000 UP 5,400
Hanon Systems 16,150 UP 850
SK 239,500 UP 4,000
BukwangPharm 29,000 DN 4,200
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,200 UP 600
LG Innotek 185,000 UP 21,000
Mobis 251,000 UP 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,700 UP 50
S-1 85,100 UP 800
HDC HOLDINGS 10,600 DN 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 258,000 DN 2,000
HMM 13,050 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 47,250 UP 650
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,400 UP 800
ZINUS 101,000 UP 2,000
OCI 82,200 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 61,700 UP 1,800
KorZinc 412,500 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,960 DN 80
SYC 60,000 UP 2,800
KumhoPetrochem 138,500 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 48,100 DN 1,150
IS DONGSEO 49,600 DN 350
S-Oil 67,700 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 39,600 DN 450
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,950 DN 50
ShinpoongPharm 113,500 DN 7,000
Handsome 29,050 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 4,210 DN 60
COWAY 71,600 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,000 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
3
S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
4
'Dynamite' becomes 6th BTS music video to hit 700 mln YouTube views
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage
-
5
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
3
K-pop band BTOB's rapper under probe on alleged marijuana use
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM