KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanchem 175,500 UP 1,000
DWS 31,100 UP 200
KEPCO 26,800 0
SamsungSecu 42,150 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 10,650 DN 100
DONGSUH 31,950 DN 400
SamsungEng 12,700 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 137,000 UP 4,500
PanOcean 4,530 UP 70
IBK 9,350 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 34,600 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 21,000 UP 100
KT 25,150 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 0
LOTTE TOUR 14,750 DN 200
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,500 UP 500
KT&G 87,600 UP 300
DHICO 13,100 DN 300
Doosanfc 55,000 UP 400
KIWOOM 123,500 DN 500
Kangwonland 22,750 DN 150
NAVER 284,000 0
Kakao 377,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 888,000 UP 23,000
DSME 26,200 UP 100
DSINFRA 8,080 UP 100
DWEC 4,480 UP 25
DongwonF&B 177,000 0
KEPCO KPS 30,450 UP 300
LGH&H 1,611,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 806,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 17,350 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,300 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,350 DN 150
Celltrion 355,000 DN 4,000
Huchems 24,500 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 167,000 DN 71,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,700 DN 400
KIH 79,300 UP 2,200
