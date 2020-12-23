KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 31,000 UP 50
GS 36,800 DN 450
CJ CGV 23,100 DN 200
LIG Nex1 30,100 UP 850
Fila Holdings 43,800 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,900 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,440 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 199,500 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 10,950 UP 150
SK Innovation 180,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 27,100 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 44,000 DN 550
Hansae 17,150 DN 50
Youngone Corp 31,350 UP 300
CSWIND 155,000 0
GKL 15,950 DN 250
KOLON IND 39,500 UP 150
HanmiPharm 329,000 DN 9,000
BNK Financial Group 5,810 UP 10
emart 149,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY391 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 46,600 DN 500
HANJINKAL 60,200 UP 200
DoubleUGames 59,800 UP 100
CUCKOO 99,000 DN 100
COSMAX 96,800 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 796,000 DN 7,000
INNOCEAN 59,000 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 29,550 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,600 UP 100
Netmarble 124,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S305000 DN5000
ORION 124,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,450 DN 700
BGF Retail 136,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 379,000 DN 6,000
HDC-OP 24,850 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 UP 30
Big Hit 153,000 DN 1,500
