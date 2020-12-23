Vice FM holds video talks with Indian counterpart on bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun held video talks with his Indian counterpart Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas including the economy and the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
In the talks, Choi and Riva Ganguly Das, secretary east in India's Ministry of External Affairs, agreed to work together to further enhance practical cooperation in areas such as infrastructure and defense even in the midst of the COVID-19 situation, the foreign ministry said.
They also agreed to seek ways to resume high-level exchanges, including a "two plus two" meeting involving the vice defense and foreign ministers of the two countries, as soon as the pandemic situation improves.
Wednesday's discussion also covered vaccine cooperation and joint efforts to allow essential travel between the two countries so as to minimize negative economic impacts, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
