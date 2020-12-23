Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Vice FM holds video talks with Indian counterpart on bilateral cooperation

All News 17:45 December 23, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun held video talks with his Indian counterpart Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas including the economy and the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

In the talks, Choi and Riva Ganguly Das, secretary east in India's Ministry of External Affairs, agreed to work together to further enhance practical cooperation in areas such as infrastructure and defense even in the midst of the COVID-19 situation, the foreign ministry said.

They also agreed to seek ways to resume high-level exchanges, including a "two plus two" meeting involving the vice defense and foreign ministers of the two countries, as soon as the pandemic situation improves.

Wednesday's discussion also covered vaccine cooperation and joint efforts to allow essential travel between the two countries so as to minimize negative economic impacts, according to the ministry.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (L) speaks to his Indian counterpart, Riva Ganguly Das, during video talks held on Dec. 23, 2020, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#vice FM India talks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!