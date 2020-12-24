Korean-language dailies

-- 'Chung Kyung-sim colluded with Cho Kuk in daughter's admission fraud' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Chung Kyung-sim arrested on admission fraud charges (Kookmin Daily)

-- Chung Kyung-sim sentenced to 4 years in prison, 7 of listed activities for college admission ruled bogus (Donga Ilbo)

-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of admission fraud, arrested in court (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of all admission fraud-related charges, sentenced to 4 years in prison (Segye Times)

-- Chung Kyung-sim colluded with Cho Kuk, 'betraying faith in fair society' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of collusion with Cho Kuk, arrested in court (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of all admission fraud-related charges, sentenced to 4 years in prison, arrested in court (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Disrupting fair competition rule,' Chung Kyung-sim given harsh punishment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea unlikely to get Pfizer vaccine next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG Electronics jumping on future cars, working with Magna (Korea Economic Daily)

