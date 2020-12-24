Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Chung Kyung-sim colluded with Cho Kuk in daughter's admission fraud' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Chung Kyung-sim arrested on admission fraud charges (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chung Kyung-sim sentenced to 4 years in prison, 7 of listed activities for college admission ruled bogus (Donga Ilbo)
-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of admission fraud, arrested in court (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of all admission fraud-related charges, sentenced to 4 years in prison (Segye Times)
-- Chung Kyung-sim colluded with Cho Kuk, 'betraying faith in fair society' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of collusion with Cho Kuk, arrested in court (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chung Kyung-sim found guilty of all admission fraud-related charges, sentenced to 4 years in prison, arrested in court (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Disrupting fair competition rule,' Chung Kyung-sim given harsh punishment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea unlikely to get Pfizer vaccine next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG Electronics jumping on future cars, working with Magna (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Flights from U.K. to Korea are halted through Dec. 31 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cho Kuk's wife jailed for 4 years for forgery, illegal investment (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul on alert over new virus variant from UK (Korea Times)
(END)
