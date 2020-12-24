(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 24)

Britain and the US have already begun to vaccinate their people and other countries will soon follow suit. The government said it signed a preorder contract only with AstraZeneca, but phase 3 clinical trials for that vaccine have not finished yet. So people ask the government what it has done thus far. To this, Moon answered: "I instructed over and over." And Cheong Wa Dae tells conservative news media and the opposition party to stop making a political issue of the failure to secure vaccines.