Today in Korean history
Dec. 25
1971 -- A fire at Seoul's Daeyeongak Hotel kills 166 people and injures 88 others.
1978 -- Football player Cha Bum-kun becomes the first South Korean to join the Bundesliga in Germany.
1997 -- President-elect Kim Dae-jung names Lee Jong-chan, the vice chairman of the National Congress for New Politics, as the head of a committee to take over power from the Kim Young-sam government.
2002 -- South and North Korea hold working-level talks to discuss cooperation in maritime affairs.
2006 -- South Korea selects two finalists to compete to become the country's first astronaut. Ko San, a researcher at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, was selected over Yi So-yeon in September 2007. Ko was later replaced by Yi due to violations of training protocol.
2012 -- South Korea announces a 100 billion-won project to launch its first oceanographic research ship by 2012.
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
3
'Dynamite' becomes 6th BTS music video to hit 700 mln YouTube views
-
4
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
5
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
5
USFK ups antivirus scheme for all areas in S. Korea amid resurgent pandemic
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000, tougher distancing rules in place
-
3
Travel spots to be closed, private gatherings banned in holiday season amid worsening pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened