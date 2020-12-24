5 automakers to recall over 210,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea, BMW, Audi and two other companies will voluntarily recall over a combined 210,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
The five companies, comprising GM Korea Co., BMW Group Korea, Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Nissan Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) Korea, are recalling 76 models amounting to 210,738 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include a faulty control unit for automatic transmission in GM's Chevrolet Lacetti, a flawed timing chain in BMW's 44 models and a faulty cam shaft control system of Audi's A6 series vehicles, it said.
The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
3
'Dynamite' becomes 6th BTS music video to hit 700 mln YouTube views
-
4
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
5
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
5
USFK ups antivirus scheme for all areas in S. Korea amid resurgent pandemic
-
1
Travel spots to be closed, private gatherings banned in holiday season amid worsening pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000, tougher distancing rules in place
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened