S. Korea to expand transfer of defense technology for commercial purposes
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The government will significantly expand the transfer of defense technologies to the private sector to help companies take advantage of them to develop new non-military products, the arms procurement agency said Thursday.
The budget set aside for technology transfer purposes rose nearly ninefold to 8.7 billion won (US$7.9 million) next year from 1 billion won allocated this year, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
The agency plans to spend the increased budget in supporting companies' commercialization of the transferred technologies and development of actual products.
This year, two projects to develop a portable toxic gas release detector and a maritime oil leak monitoring drone were selected as demo businesses.
"We will maximize the effect of private-military technology cooperation, creating a virtuous cycle of tech development between the two sectors," the agency said in a release.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
3
'Dynamite' becomes 6th BTS music video to hit 700 mln YouTube views
-
4
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
5
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
5
USFK ups antivirus scheme for all areas in S. Korea amid resurgent pandemic
-
1
Travel spots to be closed, private gatherings banned in holiday season amid worsening pandemic
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM