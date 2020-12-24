Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 December 24, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/00 Sunny 0

Incheon 03/01 Sunny 10

Suwon 04/00 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 06/02 Sunny 20

Daejeon 08/02 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 04/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/03 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 10/02 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 09/00 Cloudy 10

Busan 13/06 Cloudy 0

