Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 December 24, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/00 Sunny 0
Incheon 03/01 Sunny 10
Suwon 04/00 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 06/02 Sunny 20
Daejeon 08/02 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 04/-2 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 08/03 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 10/02 Cloudy 20
Jeju 13/10 Cloudy 20
Daegu 09/00 Cloudy 10
Busan 13/06 Cloudy 0
(END)
