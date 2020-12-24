S. Korean oil tanker recently inspected by Chinese authorities: ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- China stopped and inspected a South Korean-flagged oil and chemical tanker for an unspecified reason earlier this month, the foreign ministry said Thursday, dismissing a news report that the vessel was suspected of involvement in an illicit ship-to-ship transfer of oil to North Korea.
The Chinese authorities stopped the 9,000-ton vessel with some 20 people, including four South Koreans on board, in waters near Macao around the middle of this month. The vessel, which was released last weekend, is currently en route to South Korea.
Earlier in the day, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that the Chinese coast guard had seized the ship on suspicion of having sold oil to North Korea in a ship-to-ship transfer banned under the U.N. Security Council sanctions regime.
"Recently, a South Korean-flagged vessel has been inspected by the Chinese authorities in waters near China, but it has been confirmed that it has nothing to do with the sanctions against North Korea," the ministry said in a statement.
"The Chinese side has not raised any allegations of the vessel breaching sanctions either," it added.
Upon arrival, the Seoul government is expected to further check why the vessel came under Chinese legal scrutiny.
