S. Korea reports 3 more suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday reported three more suspected cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza cases from two local farms.
Authorities have identified a suspected H5 strain of avian influenza from a farm in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, and two other farms in the adjacent city of Gurye, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The Namwon farm was raising 13,000 ducks, and the two farms in Gurye were each raising 16,000 ducks, the ministry said.
The country has culled about 6.3 million poultry as farm-related H5N8 infections have been reported across the nation since late November. The country had confirmed 20 cases as of Wednesday.
(END)
