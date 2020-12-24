Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Trump vetoes defense bill for troop withdrawal restrictions
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the annual defense bill, partly citing its restrictions on the withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea.
Trump largely dismissed the annual defense budget bill for failing to accommodate his "America first" policy.
-----------------
Court to resume hearing over top prosecutor's injunction request against duty suspension
SEOUL -- A court here will resume a hearing Thursday afternoon on an injunction request by the country's top prosecutor over a disciplinary measure given to him last week.
The Seoul Administrative Court is set to reopen the hearing behind closed doors at 3 p.m. on whether to grant an injunction filed by Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.
-----------------
Moon appoints interior, health ministers after confirmation hearings
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has appointed two new ministers on interior and health affairs, as the National Assembly adopted reports on the results of their confirmation hearings, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
Jeon Hae-cheol began his work as interior and safety minister, and Kwon Deok-cheol as health and welfare minister on the day, it added.
-----------------
S. Korean football chief Chung Mong-gyu to run unopposed in bid for 3rd term
SEOUL -- Chung Mong-gyu is on course for a third term as the head of the Korea Football Association (KFA), with no other candidate fielded in next month's election, the organization said Thursday.
Chung, its president since 2013, is the only candidate who has thrown a hat in the election scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021, according to the KFA. The deadline to register as candidates was 6 p.m. Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
SEOUL -- South Korea has signed deals with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and Pfizer to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, with a goal of starting vaccinations in the second quarter of 2021, health authorities said Thursday.
The government will buy vaccines for 10 million people from Pfizer and 6 million from Janssen, which was up from its initial plan for 4 million people, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korean oil tanker recently inspected by Chinese authorities: ministry
SEOUL -- China stopped and inspected a South Korean-flagged oil and chemical tanker for an unspecified reason earlier this month, the foreign ministry said Thursday, dismissing a news report that the vessel was suspected of involvement in an illicit ship-to-ship transfer of oil to North Korea.
-----------------
Temporary testing centers effective in detecting hidden infections
SEOUL -- Temporary coronavirus testing centers now in operation throughout the greater Seoul area have contributed greatly to detecting hidden infections, officials said Thursday, announcing as many as 150 cases were confirmed through their testing the previous day alone.
According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, 58,091 people were tested by the makeshift screening facilities Wednesday and 150 of them were diagnosed with COVID-19.
-----------------
Public disapproval rating of Moon soars to record high 59.1 pct: Realmeter
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in saw his public disapproval rating rise further to hit a record high 59.1 percent this week, an opinion poll showed Thursday.
In the Realmeter survey conducted on 1,505 voters nationwide for three days through Wednesday, 37.4 percent of the respondents gave a positive assessment of his presidency, down 2.1 percentage points from the previous figure last week.
-----------------
S. Korea's financial market stable but faces growing uncertainties from pandemic: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial market continues to be stable, but the coronavirus pandemic is likely to add growing uncertainties to the nation's financial system, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday.
The nation's financial market maintained stability as an economic downturn from the pandemic eased, the BOK said in a biennial report on financial stability submitted to the National Assembly.
(END)
