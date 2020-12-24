E-commerce giant Coupang launches video streaming service
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Coupang Corp., South Korea's leading e-commerce operator, said Thursday it has launched a subscription-based video streaming service, heating up competition in the country's growing over-the-top (OTT) media market.
The e-commerce giant said its new service, Coupang Play, is currently available on Android smartphones and it will expand support for Apple's iOS devices, PCs and smart TVs.
Coupang said members of its premium delivery service on its e-commerce platform will have access to Coupang Play, taking a cue from Amazon.com Inc., which offers similar services.
Coupang's membership comes at a monthly fee of 2,900 won (US$2.60), undercutting rivals in the local market. In comparison, Netflix Inc.'s cheapest monthly plan costs 9,500 won.
Coupang still faces major competition in South Korea's video streaming market, such as Netflix and homegrown players Wavve and Watcha. Walt Disney Co. has also said it would launch its flagship video streaming service Disney+ in the market next year.
Netflix has especially enjoyed success in South Korea on the back of its original series content. The U.S. steaming giant set up a separate production company to finance Korean-language content in September.
Coupang's move comes after it reportedly purchased assets of Hooq, a Singapore-based video streaming service, in July.
It has been aggressively expanding to new sectors in recent years, launching a food delivery service last year.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
3
'Dynamite' becomes 6th BTS music video to hit 700 mln YouTube views
-
4
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
5
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
5
USFK ups antivirus scheme for all areas in S. Korea amid resurgent pandemic
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000, tougher distancing rules in place
-
3
Travel spots to be closed, private gatherings banned in holiday season amid worsening pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened