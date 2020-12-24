Incheon United extend striker Mugosa for 2 more seasons
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football club Incheon United said Thursday they've extended striker Stefan Mugosa for two more years.
The K League 1 club didn't disclose financial details of the new deal, which they called a "Christmas present" for their supporters. It will keep Mugosa in Incheon through 2023. Incheon did say Mugosa will be the highest-paid player on the team.
The Montenegrin striker has been with Incheon since 2018, following stops in his native Montenegro, Germany and Moldova.
Mugosa has scored 45 goals in 91 matches over three seasons with Incheon and has led the club in goals in each of his three seasons. He netted 19 goals in 2018 and 14 in 2019. He overcame a slow start to score 12 in a 2020 season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. He was named the Player of the Month for September after notching two hat tricks.
"He has given us so much, and we wanted to treat him like the club legend that he is," Incheon United CEO Jeon Dal-soo said.
With 45 goals and 11 assists, Mugosa already has the most offensive points in club history.
Incheon said Mugosa will return to South Korea on Friday and serve his 14-day quarantine before reporting to their offseason training camp in January.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
3
'Dynamite' becomes 6th BTS music video to hit 700 mln YouTube views
-
4
K-pop soloist BoA questioned over alleged smuggling of sleeping drug
-
5
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
1
(Yearender) How BTS conquered charts, became symbol of hope in 2020
-
2
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
3
Spotify set to launch streaming service in Korea in 2021
-
4
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
5
USFK ups antivirus scheme for all areas in S. Korea amid resurgent pandemic
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000, tougher distancing rules in place
-
3
Travel spots to be closed, private gatherings banned in holiday season amid worsening pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases spike to over 1,000, virus curbs further tightened