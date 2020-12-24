KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanwha 27,950 UP 1,150
SK hynix 118,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 536,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,650 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,000 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 195,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,350 UP 100
Kogas 30,300 0
ORION Holdings 13,800 UP 150
AmoreG 53,800 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 187,000 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 119,000 UP 5,500
NEXENTIRE 6,140 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 228,000 UP 4,000
KCC 199,500 UP 10,500
SKBP 171,000 0
Hyundai M&F INS 23,450 UP 100
CJ 88,400 UP 2,100
JWPHARMA 34,100 DN 250
LGInt 24,200 DN 900
DongkukStlMill 7,790 DN 30
HITEJINRO 31,650 UP 200
Yuhan 73,500 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 163,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 55,400 UP 1,800
DaelimInd 88,400 UP 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14350 UP100
KiaMtr 61,700 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,900 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 33,300 UP 450
POSCO 271,000 UP 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,200 UP 1,300
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,250 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 179,500 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,785 UP 80
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,910 UP 110
Hyosung 81,400 UP 900
DB INSURANCE 45,000 UP 400
LOTTE 34,700 UP 750
Binggrae 56,000 UP 600
