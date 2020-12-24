KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GCH Corp 34,050 DN 750
LotteChilsung 111,500 0
SGBC 62,700 UP 1,500
SsangyongCement 7,000 UP 100
SamyangFood 99,800 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,200 UP 550
CJ CheilJedang 382,500 DN 2,000
KAL 26,900 UP 600
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,960 DN 320
TaekwangInd 781,000 UP 13,000
LG Corp. 85,000 DN 1,400
BukwangPharm 30,250 UP 1,250
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,500 UP 300
Daesang 26,700 UP 400
SKNetworks 4,785 UP 70
POSCO CHEMICAL 104,500 0
BoryungPharm 19,750 DN 100
L&L 10,100 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,800 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,300 UP 250
Shinsegae 236,000 UP 4,500
Nongshim 304,000 UP 500
SamsungElec 77,800 UP 3,900
NHIS 11,800 UP 300
SK Discovery 64,800 UP 300
LS 72,500 UP 2,200
GC Corp 363,500 DN 12,500
GS E&C 35,850 UP 800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,900 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 563,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 220,000 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,630 UP 60
SKC 91,600 UP 700
GS Retail 34,450 UP 350
Ottogi 578,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 63,500 DN 200
F&F 83,400 UP 500
NamsunAlum 4,560 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 3,885 UP 70
HtlShilla 80,900 UP 1,200
