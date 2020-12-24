KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DWS 33,050 UP 1,950
Hanmi Science 69,200 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 167,500 UP 500
Hanssem 103,500 UP 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,300 UP 50
KSOE 108,000 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,650 DN 750
OCI 86,300 UP 4,100
LS ELECTRIC 61,900 UP 200
KorZinc 413,000 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,930 DN 30
SYC 61,000 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 138,500 0
Mobis 251,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,000 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,750 UP 150
Kangwonland 23,100 UP 350
NAVER 282,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 374,000 DN 3,500
NCsoft 897,000 UP 9,000
KIWOOM 126,500 UP 3,000
DSME 26,650 UP 450
DSINFRA 8,020 DN 60
DongwonF&B 180,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 30,650 UP 200
LGH&H 1,625,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 818,000 UP 12,000
KEPCO E&C 17,400 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,600 UP 2,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,650 UP 300
S&T MOTIV 49,600 DN 1,500
SKTelecom 247,000 UP 2,000
Celltrion 347,500 DN 7,500
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,100 UP 1,600
CUCKOO 101,000 UP 2,000
KT&G 88,400 UP 800
DHICO 13,350 UP 250
Doosanfc 52,400 DN 2,600
LG Display 17,850 DN 400
Daewoong 47,400 DN 7,000
