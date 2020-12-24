DWS 33,050 UP 1,950

Hanmi Science 69,200 UP 500

SamsungElecMech 167,500 UP 500

Hanssem 103,500 UP 1,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 11,300 UP 50

KSOE 108,000 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,650 DN 750

OCI 86,300 UP 4,100

LS ELECTRIC 61,900 UP 200

KorZinc 413,000 UP 500

SamsungHvyInd 6,930 DN 30

SYC 61,000 UP 1,000

KumhoPetrochem 138,500 0

Mobis 251,000 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,000 UP 300

HDC HOLDINGS 10,750 UP 150

Kangwonland 23,100 UP 350

NAVER 282,000 DN 2,000

Kakao 374,000 DN 3,500

NCsoft 897,000 UP 9,000

KIWOOM 126,500 UP 3,000

DSME 26,650 UP 450

DSINFRA 8,020 DN 60

DongwonF&B 180,000 UP 3,000

KEPCO KPS 30,650 UP 200

LGH&H 1,625,000 UP 14,000

LGCHEM 818,000 UP 12,000

KEPCO E&C 17,400 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,600 UP 2,300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,650 UP 300

S&T MOTIV 49,600 DN 1,500

SKTelecom 247,000 UP 2,000

Celltrion 347,500 DN 7,500

SAMSUNG LIFE 82,100 UP 1,600

CUCKOO 101,000 UP 2,000

KT&G 88,400 UP 800

DHICO 13,350 UP 250

Doosanfc 52,400 DN 2,600

LG Display 17,850 DN 400

Daewoong 47,400 DN 7,000

(MORE)