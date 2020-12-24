Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 December 24, 2020

SK 242,000 UP 2,500
Hanon Systems 15,900 DN 250
KOLON IND 40,050 UP 550
HanmiPharm 332,000 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 5,940 UP 130
emart 151,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY396 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 47,750 UP 1,150
HANJINKAL 60,500 UP 300
DoubleUGames 60,600 UP 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,000 DN 10,000
COSMAX 97,700 UP 900
MANDO 58,100 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 794,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 60,500 UP 1,500
Doosan Bobcat 30,000 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,600 0
Netmarble 125,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 27,400 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 45,450 UP 1,450
Hansae 18,000 UP 850
LG HAUSYS 76,800 UP 200
Youngone Corp 31,750 UP 400
CSWIND 158,500 UP 3,500
GKL 16,300 UP 350
ORION 125,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,400 UP 950
BGF Retail 138,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 376,500 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 25,050 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 10,150 UP 150
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S313500 UP8500
Big Hit 158,000 UP 5,000
FOOSUNG 11,500 UP 550
DWEC 4,645 UP 165
LGELECTRONICS 112,000 DN 7,500
HyundaiMipoDock 48,350 UP 250
Hanchem 184,000 UP 8,500
KEPCO 27,000 UP 200
SamsungSecu 42,950 UP 800
