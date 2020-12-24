KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KG DONGBU STL 11,250 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 50,100 UP 500
S-Oil 69,000 UP 1,300
DB HiTek 42,950 UP 2,850
LG Innotek 174,000 DN 11,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,000 UP 7,000
HMM 12,850 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 47,700 UP 450
S-1 85,700 UP 600
ZINUS 101,000 0
HyundaiElev 39,700 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,200 UP 250
Handsome 29,450 UP 400
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
COWAY 72,400 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,000 UP 1,000
IBK 9,450 UP 100
DONGSUH 32,000 UP 50
SamsungEng 13,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 139,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 4,720 UP 190
SAMSUNG CARD 35,250 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 21,250 UP 250
KT 25,450 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL159500 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 14,800 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,100 UP 50
Huchems 25,650 UP 1,150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,500 UP 800
KIH 80,000 UP 700
LOTTE Himart 31,500 UP 500
GS 37,500 UP 700
CJ CGV 23,800 UP 700
LIG Nex1 30,250 UP 150
Fila Holdings 44,400 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,800 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 2,445 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 202,500 UP 3,000
SK Innovation 180,500 0
(END)
