S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 24, 2020
All News 16:31 December 24, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.722 0.710 +1.2
3-year TB 0.950 0.932 +1.8
10-year TB 1.682 1.640 +4.2
2-year MSB 0.898 0.880 +1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.196 2.179 +1.7
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
