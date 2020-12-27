42 conglomerates earned 1.42 tln won in brand license fees from affiliates last year
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust watchdog said Sunday 42 large business groups earned a combined 1.42 trillion won (US$1.29 billion) by selling brand licenses to their affiliates last year amid concerns conglomerate owners could glean profits from such transactions.
The 2019 tally marked a 7.6 percent rise from the previous year's 1.32 trillion won, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).
Of 64 business groups that are required to disclose such data, 42 conglomerates, or 65.6 percent, raised brand commission fees from their affiliates last year, the watchdog said.
SK and LG topped the list by charging their affiliates 270.5 billion won and 267.3 billion won, respectively.
Next were Hanwha with 147.5 billion won and Lotte with 102.4 billion won.
Conglomerates with assets of over 5 trillion won are required to publicly disclose the details of brand license contracts with affiliates every year.
South Korea's family-run conglomerates, called chaebol, have been under fire for cross-shareholding arrangements among affiliated companies, often meant to strengthen owner families' control of the entire group.
The government has encouraged conglomerates to adopt holding company systems to resolve cobweb-like ownership structures.
But some big-name business groups have used the scheme as a tool to strengthen the grip of founding families over affiliated firms, rather than to improve the transparency of management.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
3
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
4
Yonhap News Summary
-
5
S. Korea's 5G download speed fastest globally: report
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on restaurant gatherings of 5 or more people
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
5
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea adds over 1,100 virus cases as toughest distancing rules weighed
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 1,000, tougher pandemic rules under consideration
-
3
China probes S. Korean tanker over suspicion of smuggling refined oil: embassy
-
4
(2nd LD) Churches meet online, streets deserted on 1st Christmas since COVID-19 in S. Korea
-
5
New virus cases under 1,000, tougher pandemic rules under consideration