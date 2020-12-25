Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 25, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-5 Sunny 0
Incheon 03/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 03/-5 Sunny 0
Cheongju 04/-3 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 06/-3 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 03/-8 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-2 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-1 Snow 20
Gwangju 07/01 Cloudy 10
Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 10
Daegu 06/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 08/00 Sunny 0
(END)
