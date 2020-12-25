Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 25, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-5 Sunny 0

Incheon 03/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 03/-5 Sunny 0

Cheongju 04/-3 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 06/-3 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 03/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-1 Snow 20

Gwangju 07/01 Cloudy 10

Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 10

Daegu 06/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 08/00 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!