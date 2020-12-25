Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases reach new high of 1,241: PM

All News 09:06 December 25, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 1,241 new cases of the coronavirus in a new record high for the country, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday.

Chung made the remark during a government COVID-19 pandemic response meeting, saying there was a large outbreak at a detention center in Seoul the previous day.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Dec. 25, 2020. (Yonhap)

