-- Court overturns Moon-approved disciplinary action against Yoon Seok-youl (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon Seok-youl's 2-month suspension canceled; Yoon returns to work (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon reinstated; Moon's disciplinary action overturned by court (Donga Ilbo)

-- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl reinstated; Moon's political burden grows (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon Seok-youl returns to work; president's decision overturned by court (Segye Times)

-- Yoon Seok-youl returns; court overturns president's decision (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Moon's disciplinary action against Yoon Seok-youl is overturned by court (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon Seok-youl reinstated again; court effectively cancels disciplinary action (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon Seok-youl is coming back; court 'halts disciplinary action' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Court again sides with Yoon; Yoon returns to work after 8 days (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon Seok-youl comes back to life; 'investigation into administration' to accelerate (Korea Economic Daily)

