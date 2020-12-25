Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Court overturns Moon-approved disciplinary action against Yoon Seok-youl (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon Seok-youl's 2-month suspension canceled; Yoon returns to work (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon reinstated; Moon's disciplinary action overturned by court (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl reinstated; Moon's political burden grows (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon Seok-youl returns to work; president's decision overturned by court (Segye Times)
-- Yoon Seok-youl returns; court overturns president's decision (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon's disciplinary action against Yoon Seok-youl is overturned by court (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl reinstated again; court effectively cancels disciplinary action (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon Seok-youl is coming back; court 'halts disciplinary action' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Court again sides with Yoon; Yoon returns to work after 8 days (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon Seok-youl comes back to life; 'investigation into administration' to accelerate (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- South Korea inks COVID-19 vaccine deals with Pfizer, Janssen (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't struggles with outcry over late vaccine procurement (Korea Times)
