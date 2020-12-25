Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Court overturns Moon-approved disciplinary action against Yoon Seok-youl (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon Seok-youl's 2-month suspension canceled; Yoon returns to work (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon reinstated; Moon's disciplinary action overturned by court (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl reinstated; Moon's political burden grows (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon Seok-youl returns to work; president's decision overturned by court (Segye Times)
-- Yoon Seok-youl returns; court overturns president's decision (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon's disciplinary action against Yoon Seok-youl is overturned by court (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl reinstated again; court effectively cancels disciplinary action (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon Seok-youl is coming back; court 'halts disciplinary action' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Court again sides with Yoon; Yoon returns to work after 8 days (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon Seok-youl comes back to life; 'investigation into administration' to accelerate (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- South Korea inks COVID-19 vaccine deals with Pfizer, Janssen (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't struggles with outcry over late vaccine procurement (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
2
USFK ups antivirus scheme for all areas in S. Korea amid resurgent pandemic
-
3
(3rd LD) New infection cases hit fresh high, virus response faces biggest peril
-
4
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
5
(3rd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
1
(2nd LD) Capital area bans gatherings of 5 or more people to stem COVID-19 spread
-
2
MMCA brings modern media art to historic Joseon-era venue
-
3
USFK ups antivirus scheme for all areas in S. Korea amid resurgent pandemic
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to impose nationwide ban on gatherings of 5 or more people in virus fight: PM
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
2
S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high despite tougher distancing rules
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases reach new high of 1,241: PM
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea signs deals to purchase vaccines from Janssen, Pfizer
-
5
S. Korea's transport agency launches probe into Tesla Model X accident