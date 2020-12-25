Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon apologizes for 'confusion' over disciplinary action against top prosecutor

All News 14:31 December 25, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in apologized to the nation Friday for causing "inconvenience and confusion" over the top prosecutor's suspension and subsequent reinstatement by a court.

Moon said he "respects" the court's decision Thursday to return Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to his post, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Yoon won an injunction against the justice ministry's decision to suspend him for two months over a series of alleged misdeeds, including surveillance of the judiciary.

This file photo shows President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Dec. 22, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Moon Jae-in
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!